TWO MORE FOR TITLE: Blue Raiders advance to Friday's state semifinals after convincing 40-13 win

Published Date Written by Larry Etter

Photo by Jodi Ocker -- Tyreer Mills makes a move during his 90-yard punt return that made the score 14-6.

Opposing teams are finding out the hard way that there are no weak spots in Middletown’s game.



The Scranton Prep Cavaliers became the latest victims who can attest to that after the Blue Raiders ran off with a convincing 40-13 victory in the first round of state playoff competition last Friday night.



Playing at Bethlehem Stadium, a site where a former Middletown team had played in the Eastern PA finals in 1988, the Raiders shook off a slow start and used a couple big plays to gain control of the game on their way to the impressive win.

The Blue Raiders will play Notre Dame-Green Pond on Friday at Hersheypark Stadium in the state semifinals. A win in that game will place the Middletown squad in the state Class 3A championship tilt at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Hersheypark Stadium. The winner of Central Martinsburg and Beaver Falls, who play Friday in Altoona, will be the opponent.

Photo by Don Graham -- Some of the Middletown fans at Bethlehem Stadium on Friday had a festive look.



As has been evident all season long while the Blue Raiders had compiled an unbeaten 12-game string, this state playoff clash again showed the balance of the successful Middletown team. But head coach Brett Myers was quick to point out the defense as the major factor in the win. Photo by Jodi Ocker -- Chris Plummer hauls in a catch Friday night vs. Scranton Prep.



“Be sure to credit our defense,” he said, adding, “Coach (JJ) Ortiz and his defensive coaches had a great game plan against a very good team.”



A goal-line stand on the first drive of the game against Scranton Prep, a second stop that limited the Cavaliers to a field goal and a pass interception by Blake Jacoby late in the first half that gave the Raiders a 20-6 lead highlighted that defensive performance. Those segments of the game gave the Middletown offense a chance to get settled against a big and aggressive Scranton Prep defense that played well early.



Led by Hunter and Haden Landis and Laron Woody, the Raiders were tough against the run all night.



“Our kids played great. We were outweighed by nearly 50 pounds a man on the line, but our linemen are tough and play very well together and that helped us win,” Myers said.



The Cavaliers were good, too, and it showed early when they took the game’s opening drive from their own 16 to the Middletown 7 yard line in 7 plays. A 41-yard pass from Jake Ryan to Matt Gilmartin keyed the march for the District II champions. But the Raiders held firm and stopped the drive in its tracks at the 3 when another pass was tipped on fourth down.

Photo by Don Graham -- Jaelen Thompson looks for running room as Tom Staker blocks.



Unfortunately for the Raiders Scranton Prep’s Ricky Morgan intercepted a Chase Snavely pass three plays into Middletown’s offensive possession. Starting at the Middletown 36 following the pick, the Cavaliers scored this time on a 12-yard run by Gilmartin that capped the 7 play drive. The extra point missed leaving the Cavaliers with a 6-0 lead with 1:47 left in the opening quarter.



Down by that 6-0 score after having had the ball for just three plays in the first period could have affected the Raiders mentally. But this team didn’t get rattled. Jose Lopez’s kickoff return set the Middletown offense up at its own 30 and the team went to work. A run by Brady Fox, a pass completion of 8 yards from Snavely to Chris Plummer and a pair of carries by Jaelen Thompson moved the ball to the Prep 45 as the quarter wound down.

Photo by Earl Hammaker -- Tre Leach passes to Chase Snavely for a touchdown.



Against Prep’s big defensive front, the Raiders kept moving in the second quarter. On a keeper, Snavely converted on a fourth and 1 behind center Ethan Newton. Tre Leach went for 8 and 3 yards to gain another first down at the 23 before a false start backed the Raiders up to the 28.

First and 15? No problem, as Snavely again hooked up with Plummer for 16 yards to the 12. A four yard catch by Plummer and a 7-yard run by Fox set up Snavely’s keeper for the touchdown with 8:27 left. Donovan Brady’s PAT gave the Blue Raiders a 7-6 lead, and they would not trail again on the scoreboard.



The Cavaliers threatened again on their next drive and reached the 25 before the Middletown defense slammed the door shut. A pair of penalties against the Cavaliers took some of the momentum away from Scranton Prep. The Middletown defense did the rest.

Big hits by Jacoby and Griffen Radabaugh on short passes kept the Cavaliers in check and eventually forced Prep to punt after stalling at the 45. And that’s when the first bolt of lightning struck.



Fielding the high kick at the 10 yard line, Tyreer Mills provided the excitement. With a couple starts and stops and change of direction Mills also picked up great blocking by his teammates as he lit up Bethlehem Stadium with a 90-yard return for the Raiders’ second touchdown. Following Brady’s kick, the Blue Raiders now led 14-6 with 2:17 left in the first half.



But that was not all the Middletown team had for their shocked opponents. Two plays into Prep’s ensuing possession, Jacoby jumped a pass pattern and picked off Ryan’s throw at the 44 and never stopped until he made it cleanly into the end zone for the pick-6. The kick missed but the Blue Raiders now owned a 20-6 lead with 1:25 to go in the half.

Photo by Jodi Ocker -- Blake Jacoby races for the end zone after intercepting a Scranton Prep pass late in the first half. The touchdown would give the Blue Raiders a 20-6 lead.



But the Cavaliers showed some of why they brought a 12-1 record in the game and nearly put some more points on the board before the half ended. Keyed by a pair of runs covering 14 and 20 yards by Gilmartin, Prep reached the Middletown 30 and called a timeout with 4 seconds left. Alec Buttner lined up for a 47-yard field goal attempt but the kick came up just a couple yards short as time expired.



Starting the second half with the ball in their hands, the Raiders padded their lead with the opening drive. Runs by Thompson, Fox and Jose Lopez, along with another catch by Plummer that went for 15 yards, and a keeper good for 4 yards by Snavely, the Raiders worked their way to the 43.



On second and 6 from the 39, Snavely hit Mills on a crossing pattern over the middle that turned into another Middletown score. With Brady’s kick the Middletown team had pushed its lead up to 27-6.



Defensive plays by Kyle Truesdale, Ethan Newton — who was filling in for injured starter Bob Graham — and Jonah McCoy forced a three-and-out by Prep on the Cavaliers’ next possession. Although the Middletown offense had to start from its own 13, it didn’t matter.

Fox ran for 6 yards on first down before leaving the game with a leg injury. He did not return. On third and two Snavely connected with Mills for 13 yards and a first down. Two plays later Snavely hit tight end Malik Noon 10 yards downfield and the 6-foot-3 senior took the play 55 yards to the Scranton Prep 12 before he was stopped.



Thompson picked up 7 yards on two carries before Myers called a timeout with 3:37 left. Following the stoppage, the Raiders used a bit of trickery to pad their lead.



On the play, Snavley handed the ball to Thompson who flipped the ball to Leach, who was on the move from left to right. Pulling up and looking back to his left, Leach tossed a perfect pass to Snavely in the end zone for the touchdown. That sudden 34-6 lead by the Raiders didn’t quite take the heart out of the Cavaliers, but a defensive play at the start of the fourth quarter appeared to do just that.



After moving from their own 15 to the Middletown 20 in six plays to finish up the third quarter, the Cavaliers were poised to put some points on the board. But that never happened. Defensive end Tristen Maxwell foiled Prep’s attempt at a trick play that mirrored Middletown’s successful one. Ryan was wide open on the play and heading for the end zone when Jake Grady threw the ball in his direction. Maxwell saw it coming and leaped into the air for an interception at the 26, taking away Prep’s chance at scoring.

Photo by Jodi Ocker -- Tristen Maxwell carries the ball after an interception on a trick play Friday vs. Scranton Prep.



To make matters worse for the Cavaliers, the Middletown offense scored two plays later when Snavely hit Thompson on a streak on the left side and the pair connected for a back-breaking 70-yard touchdown connection and a 40-6 Middletown lead with 10:23 left in the game.



Scranton Prep went three-and-out on their ensuing possession, but so, too, did the Raiders, who were forced to punt for the first time in the game. Scranton Prep did manage to finally reach the end zone on a 42-yard pass from Ryan to Tommy Doherty with 4:44 left.



A failed onsides kickoff attempt that was recovered by Corbin Stetler put the ball firmly in the Raiders’ hands. Thompson ran six times and Leach carried once as the Middletown offense held the ball and ran out the remaining time to lock down the 40-13 victory.

2016 SEASON

Sept. 2 @Lower Dauphin 27-7

Sept. 9 Northern York 33-0

Sept. 16 @West Perry 35-6

Sept. 23 East Pennsboro 50-14

Sept. 30 @Trinity 69-7

Oct. 7 Palmyra 14-10

Oct. 14 @Camp Hill 49-14

Oct. 22 Boiling Springs 42-6

Oct. 28 @Milton Hershey 49-20

Nov. 4 Steel-High 42-7

Nov. 11 Littlestown* 49-14

Nov. 17 Wyomissing* 48-20

Nov. 25 Scranton Prep* 40-13

* playoff game

TOTALS

13-0 record, 547 points scored (42.08 a game), 138 scored against (10.61 a game)