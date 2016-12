Published Date

Lower Dauphin High School will present an adaption of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on stage in the school auditorium with 7 p.m. shows Dec. 2 and 3 and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Dec. 4.

A cast of 46 students will bring the story made famous in the 1946 film starring James Stewart to life with a script adaptation from Doug Rand.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children.



