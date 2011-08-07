Switch to desktop
Register
Login
Breaking News Mobile
Today's News Mobile
This Week's Obits
Our Opinion Mobile
Schools Mobile
Sound Off Mobile
Subscribe Mobile
Contact Us Mobile
Press and Journal
Seniors top juniors in Powder Puff
More...
TMI siren test set for Dec. 1
More...
23 Years Ago - 11-30-2016
More...
Middletown honored across U.S. for its National Night Out event
More...
“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to LD
More...
Out & About: MAHS Fall Play "Much Ado Out West"
More...
UPDATE: Detective discusses drowning of girl, 3: 'This is one that will stay in my memory forever'
More...
Middletown graduates pulled from fiery crash on way back from game
More...
Christmas tree lighting is Dec. 10, and you can buy an ornament for it
More...
Downtown icon ‘Huff’ Hoffman passes away
More...
TWO MORE FOR TITLE: Blue Raiders advance to Friday's state semifinals after convincing 40-13 win
More...
Seniors top juniors in Powder Puff
TMI siren test set for Dec. 1
23 Years Ago - 11-30-2016
Middletown honored across U.S. for its National Night Out event
“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to LD
Out & About: MAHS Fall Play "Much Ado Out West"
UPDATE: Detective discusses drowning of girl, 3: 'This is one that will stay in my memory forever'
Middletown graduates pulled from fiery crash on way back from game
Christmas tree lighting is Dec. 10, and you can buy an ornament for it
Downtown icon ‘Huff’ Hoffman passes away
TWO MORE FOR TITLE: Blue Raiders advance to Friday's state semifinals after convincing 40-13 win
Top
Desktop version